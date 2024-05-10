Options on 8 Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Croix Falls unveiled their new medical program April 12. Now, the center is offering free limited obstetric ultrasound imaging, prenatal vitamins and STD/STI testing. The center will continue to offer free emotional, spiritual, material and educational support. As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Michelle Schaefer, director; Kirk Anderson, Mayor of St. Croix Falls; and Joe Studnicka, Grant Knight for Knights of Columbus Council 6759 in Somerset, shared words of encouragement. The Knights of Columbus were instrumental in obtaining the funding for the ultrasound machine. (Submitted photo)