Diocese of Superior seminarians Carl Oman, far left, and Scott Pederson, far right, recited the Oath of Freedom, the Profession of Faith and the Oath of Fidelity at Vespers on April 8 at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee. Oman and Pederson are set to be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. Oman will preach his first Mass as a deacon at noon on Monday, May 25, at St. Joseph, Amery; Pederson will preach his first Mass as a deacon at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, at St. Francis de Sales, Spooner. (Photo courtesy St. Francis de Sales Seminary)