Fr. Jim Tobolski, pastor of St. Francis, Superior, and vicar general of the Diocese of Superior, returned to his parish the last weekend in June following a lengthy convalescence. He left in February for a trip to Antarctica and contracted a double lung infection; he was treated at a Naval hospital in Argentina before returning to Duluth once his condition was stable. In his absence, Fr. Tom Thompson led the parish through the Holy Week liturgies, parish events and the welcoming of several new Catholics who had completed the OCIA program. “Our profound thanks go to Fr. Tom for his hard work and unwavering commitment,” said Steve Tarnowski, development director for the diocese. Here, Fr. Thompson, left, and Fr. Tobolski, right, announce his impending return to the parish on Saturday, June 21. (Submitted photo)