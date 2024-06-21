Hundreds of pro-life supporters joined together on Saturday, June 15, at the Wisconsin State Capitol to listen to speeches, advocate for a culture of life and demonstrate against abortion, euthanasia, and legislation that seeks to advance those measures. Many speakers addressed the crowd, including: Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison; Pam Stenzel, Safe Haven Baby Boxes; Jerry O’Connor, State Representative of Fond du Lac; Steve Karlen, 40 Days for Life; and Andrew Bath, Thomas More Society. After speeches, the crowd marched around the Capitol building, concluding the event. (Catholic Herald photo/Graham Mueller)