Pro-Life rosaries with Wisconsin bishops

Beginning Oct. 4 with Bishop William Patrick Callahan, join each of five Wisconsin Bishops for a livestreamed pro-life rosary from 7:30-8 p.m. on five consecutive Sundays.
October is both Respect Life Month and the Month of the Holy Rosary, making it a providential time to pray with the bishops to the Blessed Mother, Patroness of the Unborn, for an end to abortion and other offenses against human life and dignity.
The closing rosary will be led by Archbishop Jerome Listecki on Nov. 1, the Feast of All Saints, concluding with their invocation through the Litany of the Saints.
For more details on this statewide pro-life prayer initiative, visit diolc.org/live.
Schedule of pro-life rosaries, Sundays, 7:30-8 p.m.
* Oct. 4 – Bishop William Patrick Callahan, Diocese of La Crosse
* Oct. 11 – Bishop Donald Joseph Hying, Diocese of Madison
* Oct. 18 – Bishop David Laurin Ricken, Diocese of Green Bay
* Oct. 25 – Bishop James Patrick Powers, Diocese of Superior
* Nov. 1 – Archbishop Jerome Edward Listecki, Archdiocese of Milwaukee