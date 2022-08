Corpus Christi processions took place at both weekend Masses June 18-19 at Good Shepherd Parish in Rib Lake. Stations were set up on the parish grounds, and during the procession about 30 participants prayed the rosary and sang. Pictured is the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the first station, which was held at the Marian Shrine. Here, Fr. Sare Sagar Rajesh prays with seminarian Andrew Kreye on June 19. (Submitted photo by Emily Gojmerac)