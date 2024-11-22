Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald staff

After lunch, Fall Conference participants returned to the sanctuary for a second keynote address by Dr. Ryan Hanning, “Habits for Lasting Happiness.”

The educator and homesteading father of 10 presented the goals of his talk: To help listeners grow in an understanding of virtue; to reflect on the call to holiness; to reflect on the call to virtuous leadership; to develop practical ways to grow in virtue and holiness; and to fall deeper in love with God and his plan for us.

Dr. Hanning spoke four forgotten truths, the first being that God wants us to be happy. He explained four Latin words for happiness that describe where the experience resides in the person: laetus or physical pleasure; felix or esteem residing in the mind; beatitudo residing in relationship; and sublimitas which is only completely fulfilled in heaven.

Secondly, he affirmed that the Christian life takes work, and third, that grace builds on nature. “Life is about perfecting our rough edges,” he said. God wants to use all the gifts, talents and challenges we have been given to bring about some good in the world.

“We can’t do it alone,” he said. The fourth forgotten truth led into Dr. Hanning’s commentary on supernatural virtues that “grow in our life in direct proportion to our openness to receive them.” The human virtues are closely related but are the fruit of one’s education and effort. These include prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude, as well as leadership, humility and magnanimity.

“What would change in my life if I had greater virtue?” Dr. Hanning posed.

He encouraged those present to have a deep love and trust that God is always at work in our lives. Telling another story to exemplify his point that the fruits of the work of virtue are worth it, he concluded, “Go get ‘em!” and finished by restating that it is God who reaches out and takes the initiative first. Growth in virtue is our response to him.

Breakout sessions

The conference’s afternoon schedule included two breakout sessions.

Nancy Weinstein, founder and CEO or MindPrint Learning, offered a well-attended breakout that looked at study results on “Post-Pandemic Changes in Student Brains.” Studies are showing underachievement and disengagement are part of a larger post-COVID international crisis in learning. While researchers are still studying the cause-and-effect dynamics, they have seen significant changes in memory among students, especially at the elementary level and particularly in the area of verbal and visual memory. Interestingly, studies of teachers have shown the same declines. Weinstein offered some practical strategies and resources for improvement.

Dr. Hanning also led a session primarily for those working in catechetical roles. His topic was engaging parents of students in parish programming and Catholic schools.

With a format that included small- and large-group discussion, Dr. Hanning admitted he was learning much from offering similar presentations in a variety of places, which is then informing his work and how he counsels parish leaders.

“Your student is not your student,” he said. “It’s a family.” He referenced Pope St. John Paul’s “Letter to Families,” saying the family is “the vital cell of society, the school of Christian faith and where (children) first experience the Gospel and faith is made complete.”

Dr. Hanning highlighted that John Paul II focused on the good and the opportunities rather than dwelling on problems. In this line of thinking, he stressed, “Even bad parents want good things for their children.” He said the biggest problem is for 25 years, they have thought their job is to drop their kids off and pick them up, “because that’s what we’ve been telling them for 25 years.”

He said most parents need to be affirmed that they are doing a better job of parenting than they give themselves credit for, as well as the fact that their children are aware of how much they need their parents. Where they need to be encouraged is in understanding that their primary work is not physical and material well-being, but to teach them right relationship with God, others and the goods of the earth.

The speaker offered what he called “battle-tested ways of empowering parents.” These include assuming the best, setting them up for easy wins and understanding what success looks like to them. Setting clear expectations and frequent communication, both positive and negative, were encouraged.

Dr. Hanning stressed how much support parents need in their role and encouraged offering opportunities for them to feel loved and their relational needs met whether it be offering a couple’s retreat or event where parents can drop their children off for some downtime for themselves. Lastly, he spoke about the strengthening parents’ own knowledge of the faith, because they often feel ill-equipped to share with their children what they haven’t learned or personally assimilated.

In further group discussion, it was overwhelmingly confirmed that forming good relationships with parents is paramount. It is not just a matter of having consistent communication but actually getting to know them as individuals.

Dr. Hanning commented on how exponentially impactful it is for families when priests make this effort to get to know families in the faith formation program, especially for their engagement beyond mere sacramental preparation. He also stressed the need to offer listening sessions and provide channels where parents can give honest feedback and share concerns.

Topics that parents want help in were also talked about. These included healthy use of technology and how to help their children form good friendships, also themes related to mental health, finances and career/vocational discernment and preparation. For parents of students in public school, issues related to gender confusion and new definitions of family are things they are struggling to know how to address.

Dr. Hanning concluded inviting participants to offer the “same love and efforts you put into planning for kids, put that into how you’re going to engage their parents.”