Jen Metzger is the new associate director of the Office of Evangelization; her title is Associate Director for Youth Discipleship. Prior to joining the diocesan staff, she worked with the Eagle River cluster of parishes, serving as the director of faith formation and youth ministry.

Born in Chicago, Metzger moved to the Northwoods when she was young and never really left. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in graphic design and art history from UW-Stevens Point and earned a master’s degree in Catechetics and Evangelization from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. She and her husband live in the Eagle River area.

Please tell us a little about yourself.

My high school sweetheart, Robert, and I have been married for many years and we have two adult sons and a daughter-in-law. In my free time, I enjoy the outdoors, hiking with my family, paddleboarding and working with my flowers. I also enjoy photography, ceramics and glass work.

What has brought you to work for the Diocese of Superior?

I believe that the time my husband and I have spent in the last year praying on God’s direction for our life together has led to have me working with the team at the BHC. I have worked at the cluster/parish level for several years and I know the good work that we are doing in our diocese building relationships, evangelizing and working hard to bring each other closer to Jesus. It is a truly remarkable and exciting time to be a part of this movement. I am humbled to be a part of the team.

What inspires you in your spiritual life?

I look to those who are holier than I am, of which there are many! The saints (like Mother Mary, St. John Paul II and Mother Teresa to name just a few) as well as the holy men and women here on earth walking beside me. Their courage, love, and dedication to their relationship with Jesus inspires me to work harder to know him and to allow him to know me just as I am.

Favorite quote?

“Never worry about the numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you.” ~Mother Teresa

Hobbies?

Living in the woods, I enjoy most things outdoors, including the critters. Time with my family is my most cherished time. In free time outside of that, I enjoy working in my art studios.