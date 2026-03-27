From left, Men’s Rally for Christ speakers Luke Spehar, Dominic Hietala and Mike Sweeney pose with a replica of the bat Sweeney presented to Pope Leo XIV earlier this year. The fourth speaker, Alex Call, a River Falls High School alum and member of the 2025 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, communicated via a recorded message. (Photo courtesy Michael Jilek Photography)

Sue Fritz

Special to the Catholic Herald

Lions, brotherhood, a scary dream, forgiveness and a crowded heaven … all these made it into a memorable half-day Men’s Rally for Christ at St. Bridget Church in River Falls on Feb. 28.

More than 200 men from 41 different Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa communities gathered for rosary, Mass with Bishop James P. Powers, praise and worship and four inspiring talks.

“Mike Sweeney was an inspirational speaker. It was powerful to hear the voices of more than 200 men praising God with Luke Spehar in song. And we were especially pleased to welcome a growing number of young men,” said Doug Weiss, who spearheaded the rally.

“Brotherhood” quickly emerged as the central theme, starting with Bishop Powers, who preached about the beatitudes, assuring attendees, “there is no greater gift to give ourselves than to forgive another.”

This is the fourth year for the Men’s Rally, which was organized by Knights of Columbus members from St. Bridget Church, River Falls; St. Patrick Church, Hudson; and St. Mary’s, Big River, with sponsorship and support from an additional six KC councils and the Diocese of Superior.

Musician and speaker Luke Spehar set the tone with music that ranged from reflective and spiritual to hard-driving praise. He reflected on his Catholic/evangelical upbringing, explaining that he understood God the Father, but it wasn’t until college that he really “met” Jesus.

“He came as a brother, a sibling,” Spehar explained.

His testimony ended with this list: love, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control.

“Recognize it?” Spehar asked the men, “How many of you would agree that the world needs more of every one of these?” Hands were immediately raised. He explained, “This is the list of the fruits of the Holy Spirit. If the world is going to have every word on this list, it must come through us!”

Mike Sweeney, keynote speaker and former Major League Baseball All-Star for the Kansas City Royals, loves Pope Leo XIV, the first American, first Peruvian citizen and first Augustinian to sit on the Chair of St. Peter. Mike and his wife, Shara, recently had a private audience with Pope Leo that included presenting the pope with a custom-made baseball bat that Sweeney smuggled into St. Peter’s Square.

The bat is full of symbolism: 1) black and white to recognize the pope’s love for the White Sox; 2) Trinity Bat Company was the manufacturer; 3) three flags (papal flag, American flag and Peruvian flag), 4) his name, Pope Leo XIV; and 5) the papal motto: “In He who is the One, we are one,” a reflection by St. Augustine that “although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one.”

Sweeney also presented the pontiff with a jersey imprinted with Papa 267, recognizing him as the 267th pope.

Sweeney organized his presentation around the Pope’s choice of name – Leo, which means “lion” in Latin. He told the gathering that “God is roaring for you in heaven. You don’t have to earn it. You don’t have to work for it. It’s something he gives you with love.”

Sweeney explained that there are three reasons the lion roars: 1) to stake his territory; 2) to paralyze prey to kill and eat; and 3) to call his pride back home.

The devil also roars, he said, but the devil’s intention is to paralyze his prey for attack. “When you hear the devil roar,” Sweeney advised, “you roar back and charge. It’s time for us to be lions for Christ who lives within us.”

He urged the men to be part of a “pride of lions” that encourages each other, holds each other accountable and builds each other up. “Men, it’s your job to lead your family to Jesus so your wife can be the heart of your home.”

Sweeney encouraged the men to have three types of men running with them as a pride of lions that sticks together. “You need St. Pauls –- men who are older, wiser, more educated than you, men stronger in the faith than you. You need Barnabas – son of encouragement. You can’t do it alone. Ask for Barnabas to keep you accountable. And Timothys – men younger in their faith whom you can raise up to be spiritual giants.”

He advised attendees to lock arms with men like these; gather for meetings and have honest conversations that will bring about Christ-focused friendships.

He continued, “Tell your wife, ‘Honey, I haven’t led this family as I should. I’m going to start today because I felt the calling. I love you.’ ”

Dominic Hietala, a River Falls High School student, addressed the men with his testimonial, saying he had no supernatural moment or conversion. Instead, he pointed to the little things that Jesus put in his life to bring him to faith.

He reflected on his parents’ faith, including a dark night when, as a 7-year-old, he heard footsteps coming down the hall to his room and going under his bed. He ran screaming to his parents. Soon, his family dog came crawling out from under his bed, but Dominic’s adrenaline level was through the roof. His dad saw that and said, “Let’s read the Bible.” He chose the Good Samaritan story, which calmed Dominic and created a lifelong memory. “This was the earliest moment I saw God moving in my life,” he said. “This parable said to me: God’s got you! At your lowest point, God is there.”

Hietala fast-forwarded to reflect on his graduation from a 12-member class at St. Bridget School to a public high school with a class size of 300. He struggled to fit in and make friends, and his family was going through a divorce. But throughout this, the teen said his mom was a beacon of light, her faith unwavering. He saw her read the Bible daily and pray her devotions.

“She showed me the strength to keep my eyes lifted to the Lord. I now desire the same strength and peace I saw in her. I make conversation with God a priority. I go to Mass because I want to.”

God continued to put people, things, and moments in his life, moments like the time a friend texted him one day, saying, “Let’s start a Bible study.” Today, some 40 high school students gather each Tuesday before classes start to study the Bible.

Alex Call, River Falls High School alum and member of the 2025 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, sent a recorded message for the Men’s Rally that started with: “Do I really believe this stuff, or is it just something my parents told me?”

For Call, it is real.

“I became all in for Christ. God calls each of us to make disciples in his name. To be a light in the world. I write Matthew 5:18 on every baseball card I sign. ‘Let your light shine that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven.’”

He continued, “We point others to Jesus in how we live. I’ve been saved by God’s grace. It doesn’t matter what happens in this world because I know that it’s all bonus because Jesus paid the ultimate price on the cross. I want to help expand his kingdom, to make heaven as crowded as possible.”

“I encourage you guys to stand up and be strong in your faith and to do this with others. We’re not called to do this alone. Join other Christ followers to lock arms with, to be brethren for Christ and have an impact on our world. Our world needs good Christian men to lead our country and world back to Jesus. Enter into this brotherhood!”