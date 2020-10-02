Reaching out in Eagle River

A new parish outreach effort at St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, Eagle River, is bringing members closer to Jesus and to their community.
The parish formed an outreach committee in January 2018. Their mission is to serve Jesus by actively working to fulfill the seven corporal works of mercy for those in need in the parish and in the Eagle River area, as well as in Wisconsin, the country and the world.
There are currently 12 members on this committee. Since its beginning, the committee has organized many opportunities to help those in need as close as parish members and as far away as Nicaragua. One recent event was the opportunity to serve the community by providing a drive-thru dinner.
The outreach committee purchased 148 boxed meals and members handed out the meals in a drive-thru fashion. Some members bagged lunches, while others took orders from vehicles and a bicycle. Meals were then delivered.
The committee’s next event is to provide and serve a meal to Wounded Warrior in Action participants for the second year. All participants are Purple Heart recipients, and they will be spending a weekend musky fishing with local guides on Eagle River’s Chain of Lakes.
Coaching most of these first-time musky fishermen on their fishing techniques will be Joe Bucher. Serving these veterans last year was one of the highlights for the committee.