Relational ministry at its finest

Six-year old Elliot Richardson was surprised and thrilled to see one of the catechists from Our Lady of the Lake in Ashland deliver a package to their mailbox. His mother, Anna Richardson, director of religious education for the cluster, said her children were very excited. The Easter activity packet was prepared and delivered by pre-kindergarten religious education teacher Brianna Werhanowicz. Included was a letter saying how much she missed the children, along with suggestions of books to read about Holy Week and Easter, and crafts and sweets. She included extra materials for siblings. “We put a big focus on relational ministry in our program,” Richardson said. “I’d say here it is at its finest.” Pictured are four of the five Richardson children: Cato, 4; Inez, 2; Max, 7 and Elliot, 6. (Submitted photo)
