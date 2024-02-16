Pilgrims from the Diocese of Superior gather beneath Abraham Lincoln during their January trip to the March for Life. This is the diocese’s first trip back since 2020. (Submitted photo)

Chris Hurtubise

Director, Office of Evangelization

and Missionary Discipleship

Editor’s note: The March for Life’s 2024 theme, “With every woman, for every child,” focused on the need for long-term care for pregnant women and their children.

What a joy it was to travel with our teens to D.C. for the March this year. We had not taken a group since 2020. With the Dobbs Supreme Court Decision allowing states the freedom to legislate for life, finding local ways to advocate for life is more important than ever. Keeping the unborn – and the dignity of all life – present in the nation’s conscience is also as important as ever.

We had a great trip leading our teens in a pilgrimage to some beautiful and poignant places: the Holocaust Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, the St. John Paul II National Shrine and the National Basilica, not to mention the March for Life and Rally. The last day of our trip, we were blessed to gather with thousands of pro-life advocates at the Students for Life of America Pro-Life Summit.