On Dec. 7, the Spartan Robotics Club from St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, excelled at the VEX-A-MANIA tournament, earning top honors among 69 competing teams. In the elementary division, Team Triple Threat—fifth-graders Max Delf, Zac Haughain and Eli Helgeson—won the Excellence Award and secured the top state ranking. At the middle school level, Team Ctrl-Z, consisting of Michael Peterson, Jacob Charron and Addie Pacholke, also claimed the Excellence Award and first place in the state rankings. Additionally, Team Code Crushers, with Siddharth Ganesh, Gray Randall, Serena Mincoff and Angel Vizcarra, placed third in the skills competition and earned a state tournament invitation. Pictured, left to right, are Max Delf, two robotics players from Eleva Strum, and Zac Haughain. (Submitted photo)