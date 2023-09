Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva lifts the Eucharist at the moment of consecration as the sun shines directly onto the host. Fr. Paul Reddy Yeruva concelebrated, with Dcns. Tom Fuhrmann and Doug Sorenson assisting. (Submitted photo)

The Rusk County Catholic Community shared an outdoor Mass at the Legacy Ampitheater in Ladysmith’s Memorial Park on Sunday, Aug. 27. The event, which included a picnic meal, was organized by Our Lady of Sorrow’s Parish Council of Catholic Women. (Submitted photo)