In honor of St. Francis of Assisi’s first display of a Nativity scene in 1223 in Greccio, Italy, the Our Lady Queen of the Universe fraternity of Secular Franciscans invited families from Holy Family, Woodruff, to create or bring in Nativity scenes. “We had all kinds of manger scenes on 12 8-ft. tables, some of which were made of Legos, turban squash and pine cones, blocks and felt, and a variety of others created with creativity, imagination and skill,” said Jan Jubert. “We also had some from other countries, and some that were very old and held treasured memories.” Each year, the Secular Franciscans make a manger scene out of clay in honor of St. Francis; this year, they created a mural to serve as a backdrop for the Nativity scenes, which will remain on display until Epiphany.