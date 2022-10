Since Oct. 3, 1226, each year Franciscans from all over the world celebrate the Transitus – the “transition” of St. Francis of Assisi from earthly life to life in heaven with God. St. Junipero Serra Fraternity of Secular Franciscans, Hayward, hosted a Transitus celebration on Oct. 3, which included praying, venerating a relic of St. Francis and distributing blessed bread, followed by a social. Here, Fr. David Neuschwander blesses the bread. (Photo courtesy of Laurel Eyer)