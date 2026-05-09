St. John Neumann Secular Franciscan Fraternity in Rhinelander hosted a district gathering on Saturday, April 18, at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church. The LaVerna Region, encompassing the majority of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, holds two district gatherings annually, one in the Milwaukee area and one farther north. The gathering in Rhinelander was attended by 56 Secular Franciscans. The theme of this year’s gathering was “Go into the World and Proclaim the Good News: Living the Gospel.” For more information on Secular Franciscan fraternities, visit *protected email* . (Submitted photo)