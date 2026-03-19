Seminarian Scott Pederson of Spooner visited students at St. Francis de Sales School, Spooner, during his spring break. He visited classrooms, met with principal Nick Merkt and ate lunch with students. (Submitted photo)

From right, Diocese of Superior Vocations Director Fr. David Neuschwander is pictured with men from St. Francis de Sales Seminary who skied the American Birkebeiner 55k classic cross country ski race from Cable to Hayward on Saturday, Feb. 21. Carl Oman, Amery, skied his seventh Birkie; seminary rector Fr. Luke Strand skied his third event; and Milwaukee seminarian Adam Wimmer skied his fifth. Seminarian Andrew Smith, Amery, cheered them on. (Submitted photo)