Jeanette Howe, founder of the Seven Sisters Apostolate for Eucharistic Adoration dedicated to priests and bishops, speaks at a Day of Reflection at St. Mary’s Church in Bruce. Howe will return to Bruce for a similar event on April 20. (Submitted photo)

For the second year in a row, Seven Sisters Apostolate founder Jeanette Howe will be the featured speaker at a Day of Reflection for women who participate in the ministry or are interested in learning more.

On Saturday, April 20, at St. Mary’s Church in Bruce the schedule will begin with registration and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Howe will offer two reflections, one in the morning before Mass at 11 a.m. and again after lunch, followed by a question-and-answer session with the event ending around 2 p.m.

Howe’s presentations will touch on one of the Apostolate’s patron saints, Our Lady as Madonna of the Grapes, and reflect on intensifying one’s own Eucharistic life. Howe summarized, “Since the Madonna is the overseer of the Eucharistic life,” she should be imitated.

The 2023 Day of Reflection was organized as a post-pandemic renewal and gathering. It also provided the impetus for 14 new apostolates of weekly adoration for parish priests, bringing the total of active “Seven Sisters” groups in the Diocese of Superior to 37.