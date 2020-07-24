Signs of hope, love

The ministry group of the tri-parishes in Minong, Gordon and Solon Springs has been unable to make weekly Friday visits to the Middle River healthcare facility in South Range due to coronavirus, so they recently took a different approach. All the walls of the three-story building face outside grassy areas, so group members stood outside in eight different locations, showing messages of hope, joy and love. Residents waved from their rooms and some opened windows to cheer. Group members involved were Jackie and Louie Columbus, John Hallman, Ann Mini, Sharon Monahan and John Murray. (Submitted photo)
- Home
- News
- Faith
- Culture
- Events
- Blog
- Multimedia
- Advertising
- Send Us Your Story