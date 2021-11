U.S. Latin American Sisters Initiative participating Sr. Maria Martina Cabrera Salazar, Sr. Gabriela Martinez Tinajero and Sr. Gabriela Luna Diaz visit Bishop James P. Powers at the Chancery on Oct. 26, along with Mother Superior (right of Bishop) Sr. Diane Perales and visiting Sr. Elina Coronel (far right). The sisters are members of the Eucharistic Missionaries of Saint Therese Order in Mexico City. The sisters were in Superior to see the area and attend Mass. (Submitted photo)