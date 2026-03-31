From left, Fr. Karun Madanu, Fr. Greg Hopefl, Sr. Felissa Zander and Sr. Maryrose Theobold were honored by the Lac Courte Oreilles Community at a March 1 banquet. (Photo courtesy the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe)

Louis Bird Traverzo

Special to the Catholic Herald

On Sunday, March 1, the Lac Courte Oreilles Community turned out in huge numbers to honor and salute the staff of St. Francis Catholic Church and School at the church Community Building. The staff has served our community for many years, educating our children, providing religious and spiritual services, and spreading camaraderie among all tribal members.

The staff includes Sr. Felissa Zander, serving St. Francis and LCO from 1961 to the present; Sr. Maryrose Theobold, 1967 to the present; Fr. Gregory Hopefl, from 1988 to the present; and Fr. Karunakar Madanu, from 2022 to the present.

Tribal Council Member Lorraine Gouge’ served as emcee, as Chairman Gary Clause made the presentations of various gifts, most notably handmade ribbon dresses for the sisters. Lorraine Smith, Tribal Elder, made opening remarks and set the stage for the presentations. Trista Burch sang a lovely version of Jesus Loves Me. She was followed by Paula Cooper, who handmade two embroidered shirts for the fathers and shared her personal story of the dove carrying an olive branch.

The event included a historical slide show recalling the staff, students, and activities over the past decades. The highlight was the sharing of a potluck meal among all attendees, served and presented by the community.

The Fathers and Sisters appeared moved by the show of love and support from the tribal community, as it represented a small token of our deep gratitude for their selfless service to our people.

Again, our thanks to organizers Andrea Quaderer, Sandy Carley, Mindy Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Shelby Tainter, and Sharon Coon whose original idea it was to plan this celebration of our St. Francis Church staff. We also want to thank TGB member Lorraine Gouge’ who was an instrumental part of this event by securing the speakers, gifts, food, banner and card.

We thank you for your dedication and commitment to our community!

Louis Traverzo is Director of Administration Division for the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Government.