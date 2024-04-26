Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

The Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women hosts its 74th annual convention June 27-28 at St. Anthony Abbot Church in Cumberland.

The two-day convention, themed “Sowing Abundant Seeds,” begins Thursday afternoon with an open board meeting and evening banquet with social. Friday’s program will feature keynote speaker Yen Fasano presenting “Seeds Scattered and Known” in addition to the director’s message, raffles, transfer of office for the executive board and announcement of the Pax Christi Award winner during the Mass with Bishop James P. Powers.

Fasano’s experience includes serving as associate director of Catholic schools and president of the Catholic Services Appeal Foundation for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. She was recently appointed executive director for the Bethany Center for Prayer and Renewal in Scandia, Minnesota. Fasano was also involved with the archdiocesan synodal process and has been a retreat leader and national speaker.

She and her husband are raising three children. Fasano treasures her vocation as wife, mother and evangelist, although she is proudest of being a beloved daughter of God.

Fasano’s talk will build upon the larger convention theme of sowing seeds. She will share ideas and solutions regarding what is really at the core of evangelization and discipleship.

Diocesan CCW President Bridgette Adler commented, “Woven into the talk will be ideas on reinvigorating groups through spirituality and mentoring young leaders.

“Yen spoke at the 2022 National CCW Convention in Minneapolis, and I was deeply moved by her reflections about Christ working in our lives. I’m thrilled to have her as our keynote speaker.”

Adler encouraged all women of the diocese, high school age and up, to attend the convention regardless of their affiliation with the CCW. As an incentive, women bringing someone new or someone who hasn’t attended a convention in the past three years will be entered into a raffle. Two winners will be chosen, each receiving $50.

“We really want to encourage ladies to reach out to others within their parishes and friend groups to attend this event,” Adler said.

As in recent years, young women will be presented as recipients of the Golden Rose. This initiative encourages high school students in the living of their faith in line with the CCW’s principles of leadership, service and spirituality.

After Mass and lunch, a Marian garden presentation will be offered by Toni Olson. Olson is passionate about gardening and happy to share her knowledge. Adler said she started a Mary garden a few years: “The rich symbolism of the variety of flowers is such a spiritual gift. I’m excited to hear how I can improve my garden and really help it flourish.”

The afternoon will also include a message from Bishop Powers and comments from the diocesan council’s spiritual director, Fr. Jim Brinkman.

The Friday convention will open at 8 a.m. with welcome and introductions starting at 8:45 a.m. Closing remarks will be at 3:15 p.m.

Cost for the single-day event is $45. Participation in Thursday’s schedule and banquet is an additional $30. Lodging options are available.

The registration form is at sdccw-wisconsin.weebly.com/.