The most recently ordained priests of the Diocese of Superior went on a fishing trip in Superior won at a school raffle. Pictured are Fr. Adam Laski, Fr. Patrick McConnell, Fr. David Neuschwander, Fr. Julian Druffner, Fr. Isaiah Schick and Fr. Dan Tracy. Normally fishers of men, this day the priests were fishers of fish. (Submitted photo)

Fr. David Neuschwander and Fr. Adam Laski take the seminarians at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona out to dinner. Seminarians Jesse Larson (Lake Nebagamon), Jacob Nollet (Lake Nebagamon), James Nauertz (Spooner), and Isaac Timmerman (Hudson) are all studying in college seminary for the diocese. (Submitted photo)

Seminarians for the Diocese of Superior, Bishop James P. Powers, and Diocese of Superior Vocations Director Fr. David Neuschwander have fun during the formal photo session for the Vocations poster during the Seminarian Summer Gathering. (Submitted photo)