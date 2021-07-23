An event for young men discerning the priesthood is set for Sunday, Aug. 15, in Medford.

There will be a St. Andrew Dinner at Holy Rosary Parish from 5-8 p.m.

The event will include talks for both discerners and their parents, time for socializing, dinner, and prayer. Some diocesan priests and parents of a priest will be there to give presentations and visit with young men and their parents.

This event is open to any middle school, high school or college student or young adult as well as their parents.

St. Andrew Dinners allow priests the opportunity to invite men whom they might think have a priestly vocation or the qualities needed in a good priest to have dinner with others in a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere.

The events focus on discussion/dialogue about the life of a priest and a priestly vocation that would normally not be afforded in the parish setting; they provide the accompanying priests the chance to share their vocation stories.

Time for prayer will also be included, ending with evening prayer and some time before the Blessed Sacrament.