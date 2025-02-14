Students in Mrs. Chambers’ first-grade class at St. Anne Catholic School in Somerset play BINGO on “Celebrate Our Nation” day. (Submitted photo)

Kate Dudley

Marketing Coordinator, St. Anne

Catholic Schools Week at St. Anne Catholic School, Somerset, was an exciting time filled with faith, community and celebration as students, parents, faculty, and parishioners came together to honor the mission of Catholic education.

The Jan. 26-31 festivities began on Sunday with Celebrating Your Parish. Students of all ages took part in leading the Mass. Afterward, the community gathered at the school for Frosty Fest, enjoying games, lunch and socializing.

Monday’s theme of Celebrating Community kicked off with an all-school assembly. This was followed by a service project in which they created cards for hospitalized children and homebound parishioners. In the afternoon, middle school students hosted a Red Cross blood drive to give back to the local community.

On Tuesday, the focus shifted to Celebrating Students, who enjoyed a day of fun and fellowship while tubing at Trollhaugen.

Wednesday was dedicated to Celebrating Our Nation. Students attended a special Mass in River Falls celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers. Later in the afternoon, Prayer Partners joined the students for bingo and refreshments.

Thursday we focused on Celebrating Vocations. Parents and teachers led mini-courses, inspiring students to explore their faith, learn new skills and consider how they might serve others. The day concluded with a religion bee.

The week wrapped up with a talent show for Celebrating School Staff & Volunteers, whose dedication makes Catholic education at St. Anne Catholic School possible.

For more information, visit www.stannecatholicschool.org.