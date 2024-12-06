Dcn. Robin Major, from left, assisted Fr. Jojappa Madanu and Fr. John Drummy at the Mass of Remembrance to honor departed parishioners on Nov. 12. (Submitted photo)

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, St. Anne Catholic Church, Somerset, hosted a Mass of Remembrance and dinner to welcome parishioners and families who have lost loved ones over the past two years.

Nearly 150 community members and parishioners from the clustered parishes of St. Anne, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Farmington and St. Joseph in Osceola came together for an evening of remembrance, comfort, prayer and shared memories.

The event began with a Mass of Remembrance at 5:30 p.m. During the Mass, Fr. Jojappa Madanu’s homily encouraged everyone to reflect on the lives of loved ones who passed. This reminded listeners of their love, kindness and generosity that supported others through life’s challenges and brought joy to many lives.

Fr. Joseph shared, “Now, it is our turn to pray for them, express our gratitude and ensure they are never forgotten.”

The homily also explored the Spiritual Works of Mercy, calling parishioners to a life of compassion and faith. These works — counseling the doubtful, instructing the ignorant, admonishing the sinner, comforting the sorrowful, forgiving injuries, bearing wrongs patiently and praying for the living and the dead — guide Catholics in caring for the spiritual needs of others and themselves.

During the Mass, 51 families received remembrance candles as a token of love and support for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Fr. Joseph announced the names of those departed, and one by one, family members came forward to take the candle back to their seats. The congregation united in prayer before extinguishing the candles and beginning the offertory rite.

“Let’s never forget our beloved from our prayers. May we always keep them in our thoughts, prayers and in our love,” said Fr. Joseph. “Our community is a source of strength and healing, and it was wonderful to see everyone come together in support of one another during this special evening.”

After the Mass, families gathered for a dinner, where stories, memories and mutual support were shared.