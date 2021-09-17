Fr. Adam Laski preached a retreat for parish and school staff members working in St. Croix County. The theme for the Aug. 26 event, which took place at St. Patrick Church in Hudson, was “Remain in me.” The day began with Mass concelebrated by priests serving participating parishes and included presentations with individual time for reflection and small-group discussion. Reconciliation and Eucharistic adoration were also offered. (Submitted photo)

More than 120 people gathered in Hudson to join a retreat to start off the new school year. Participants were all faculty and staff for the schools and parishes in St. Croix County, which include the communities of Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond, Somerset, Hammond, Erin Prairie, East Farmington and Osceola. Small-group discussions took place, grouping staff in similar ministries in their respective parishes. (Submitted photo)