RICE LAKE, WI — As the global church mourned the death of Pope Francis, students at St. Joseph Catholic School turned to prayer and faith-filled action during this historic moment for the church.

Guided by the belief that “death is not the end of everything but a new beginning,” the 8th-grade students at St. Joseph have taken it upon themselves to lead a schoolwide spiritual initiative centered on the upcoming papal election. With hearts rooted in hope and a desire to support the sacred process, the students launched a unique prayer effort to lift up each cardinal involved in the conclave.

Each student and staff member at the school were given the name of a cardinal to personally pray for, thanks to slips of paper the 8th-grade class thoughtfully prepared and distributed. In addition, each classroom prayed collectively for a cardinal from the United States, fostering a deep sense of connection and unity with the global church.

“Our hope is that through our prayers, the cardinals will be attentive to the voice of the Holy Spirit as they discern who will lead the church next,” said one of the student leaders of the effort.

The initiative had widespread participation across grade levels and helped students engage with the significance of this moment in church history in a personal, prayerful way. It’s a moving testament to the faith and leadership of St. Joseph School’s 8th-grade class and a powerful reminder that the youngest members of the church can still play a meaningful role in its future.