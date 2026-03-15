The eighth-grade class at St. Joseph, Rice Lake, raised money for a Peruvian nonprofit during Catholic Schools Week. The class includes Hailey Beckman, Jonathan Brunette, Dylan Chandler, Bradley Couture, Eloise Derousseau, Katie Dundore, Elaina Flood, Miriam Hagen, Emily Hanvelt, Mason Loukes, Blaze Morey (not pictured), Wyatt O’Rourke, Juliana Peters, August Rafko, Tayden Richie, Presley Schommer, Claire Smith and Angel Vizcarra Hinostroza. (Submitted photo)

Students at St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, demonstrated the power of faith in action during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 25-31. The eighth-grade class raised funds for Friends of Chimbote, a nonprofit in Peru that helps youths and families. Through their efforts, the school community raised $4,489 and collected 1,035 items, helping provide essential supplies for students in Chimbote, Peru.

The class used the donations to purchase supplies, ultimately completing 46 backpacks, surpassing the goal of 35 backpacks for students served by Friends of Chimbote.

“It is not typical for a nonprofit Catholic school to raise money for other nonprofit organizations, but this has been part of the St. Joseph School culture for decades,” Emily Hagen, director of marketing and advancement, said.

The eighth-grade class brought in the most money and items and chose to share their prizes with the second-place classes – celebrating with donuts alongside second grade and ice cream with sixth grade.

Backpacks will be formally presented to Friends of Chimbote during an all-school assembly.