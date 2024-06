Eighth-graders from St. Mary School in New Richmond took their end-of-the-year class trip to Madeline Island on May 23. There, they attended Mass celebrated by Fr. John Anderson, pastor in New Richmond and Erin Prairie, at the historic St. Joseph Catholic Church. “We feel so blessed and grateful that we were able to have Mass in the oldest Catholic Church located in Wisconsin,” said principal Jami Engelhart. (Submitted photo)