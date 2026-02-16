Eighth-graders from St. Mary Catholic School, New Richmond, traveled to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, last month to see Vatican Unveiled. “This unique exhibit gave our students the opportunity to experience replicas of sacred Vatican artifacts, learn about the history of the church, and deepen their understanding of our Catholic faith in a meaningful and memorable way,” said Principal Jami Engelhart. Pastor Fr. John Anderson provided transportation. “Thank you, Fr. John, for guiding our students and helping bring our faith to life beyond the classroom,” she added. (Submitted photo)