Statement of the Wisconsin Bishops on shooting at Abundant Life Christian School

We are devastated by the news of the school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. There is much we do not know yet except that children, families, and school staff have once again been terrorized by senseless brutality. Abundant Life has steadfastly served Madison students, including Catholics, for almost two generations. Our heartfelt prayers are and will continue to be with the entire Abundant Life community and to all affected by this terrible violence. We are deeply grateful for the first responders and for those who heroically protected the lives of others. We must all work to ensure that school grounds cease to be killing grounds. May God open wide our hearts so that all those who suffer and mourn find love and consolation. As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus–the Prince of Peace–this Christmas, may we all look for ways to eliminate violence and restore hope and trust.

Most Rev. Jerome E. Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison

Most Rev. David L. Ricken, Bishop of Green Bay

Most Rev. James P. Powers, Bishop of Superior

Most Rev. Gerard W Battersby, Bishop of La Crosse

Most Rev. Jeffrey R. Haines, Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. James T. Schuerman, Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. William P. Callahan, Bishop Emeritus of La Crosse