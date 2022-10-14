From left, sixth-grader Henry Winnie is pictured with sisters Emma, grade 11, and Josefa, grade 10. Henry was featured in the bulletin of their parish, Good Shepherd in Rib Lake, after tithing 10 percent of the sale of the pig he entered at the Taylor County Fair. The amount of $188 was donated to his church. His sisters also tithed out of the sale of their fair pigs. Emma donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Josefa, to the Abiding Care Pregnancy Resource Center in Medford. Their parents, Matt and Sarah Winnie, own a dairy farm and homeschool their eight children. (Submitted photo)