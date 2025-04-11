Four students from Holy Rosary Catholic School, Medford, were chosen to display their artwork at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum for their 48th annual Student Art Exhibition from March 15 to April 27. Every two years, the Wausau museum asks area art teachers to submit original artwork created by middle school students. Each student will also receive a certificate of merit that signifies having an artwork in the exhibition. Featured artists were Anna Daniels, fifth grade; Kiana Quednow, fifth grade; Sierra Berger, sixth grade; and Marcella Noland, sixth grade. (Submitted photo)