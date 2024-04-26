The Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul celebrated its 23rd anniversary on April 7 by serving a free breakfast to 330 individuals at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. Great music, an 80-item silent auction and door prizes were highlights. At the event, President Liz Gaynor accepted the Organizational Culture of Life Award. This award was presented by Pat Larson, board member of Together for Life Northland, to honor SVdP volunteers who serve women and babies in the region. (Submitted photo)