Eight swimmers from St. Patrick Catholic School in Hudson competed in the CAA finals in April at the University of Minnesota. Eighth-grader Lillian Bystrzycki took first place in the 100 IM, and Maggi McLarnon, also in grade eight, took first place in the 100 Free. Bystrzycki, Emma Wilson, grade seven, and sixth-grader Halston Schueler had second-place finishes. Halston and second-grader Reagan Blekum also had third-place finishes. Azalea Brueske, Rose Stringer and Callie Johnson all finished in the top 20. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls relay finished second overall. All of these swims contributed points to help the team earn the third-place trophy in the senior division, the highest place finish ever for the St. Pat’s swim team. (Submitted photo)