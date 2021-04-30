A nationally recognized social psychologist, Dr. Brooks Gibbs, who speaks on youth issues will give a free presentation at St. Joseph, Rice Lake, on May 6. (Submitted photo)

Dr. Brooks Gibbs, a social psychologist who speaks on emotional resilience, bullying and related topics, will be coming to Rice Lake Thursday, May 6, to give a presentation on strategies for raising emotionally strong kids.

Sponsored by Real Estate Solutions and St. Joseph Catholic School, the event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium, 128 West Humbird St., Rice Lake.

All are welcome to the free events; parents, educators, coaches, youth mentors, caregivers and advocates are especially encouraged to attend. Masks are required.

Gibbs, the author of “Love is Greater than Hate,” has given thousands of presentations and his online videos have drawn hundreds of millions of views.

He will speak to the pressures affecting today’s youths and talk about how adults can help them navigate those challenges. He specializes in teaching youths how to be emotionally resilient and inspires them to live by the Golden Rule.

To learn more, visit brooksgibbs.com.