Three teams of missionaries served 17 parishes for the 2022 Summer Totus Tuus program, including three parishes in neighboring dioceses, from mid-June through early August.

Chris Hurtubise, back row center, is pictured with Totus Tuus missionaries and summer interns at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dobie. Hurtubise shared the photo Aug. 7, commenting to missionaries, “That’s a wrap on an amazing summer of Totus Tuus in the Supe! Thank you for your joyful ‘yes’ these past eight weeks.” (Submitted photo)

Middle and high school youth in Medford gather with Totus Tuus missionaries for their last evening of the teen program for a bonfire at a host family’s home. (Submitted photo)

Youths enjoy the water games on the final day of Totus Tuus in Ladysmith. Fun and games are incorporated into every day of the week amidst catechetical classes and reception of the sacraments. (Submitted photo)