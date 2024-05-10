Dcn. John Grek hosted a workshop on April 11 at St. Peter Church, Dauby, for training readers of the Word at Mass. Current and new candidates who received a Certificate of Commissioning are (front row, from left) Barb Grek, Dorothy Budiash, Katherine Foster, Martin Skaj, Julie Stipetich, Sue Sandor, and Theresa Bailen; (back row) Dcn. Grek, Tom Stipetich, Jim Imrick, Paul Hnath, George Moniza, and John Budiash. Not pictured are Angelique Brilla, Lori Skaj, Sr. Roselyn Heil, FSPA, and Bonnie Brasic. (Submitted photo)