Knights from Macdonald-O’Neill Council 2032 of Rhinelander raised $14,125 to support the purchase of an ultrasound machine at the New Dawn Pregnancy Resource Center in Rhinelander, which serves northcentral and northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Funds were matched by the Supreme Council; local contributors included Council 2035, Port Washington; Council 5415 in Eagle River; Assembly 1221 in Rhinelander; St. Joseph Parish of Crandon; Nativity Parish Pro-Life; Lynn’s Catering; and the Columbus Club. Here, Bishop James P. Powers blesses the machine with Fourth Degree Knights from Assembly #1221 and Grand Knight John Sykes from Council 2032 during an open house for the center on July 28. (Submitted photo)