Ryan and Jessica Johnson participated in the Bouquet of Prayers project with their children, second-grader Levi, kindergartener Lucas and preschooler Callie. St. Patrick Parish faith formation families were invited to take part in the “I GOT TIME” initiative that involved a craft and family prayer as gifts for homebound persons of the parish. (Submitted photo)

In December, the “I Got Time” volunteer corps at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson sponsored a successful at-home project where 30 families picked up a kit and made gift baskets for shut-ins of the parish. These were then delivered with Christmas greetings.

“We thought we need more of these at-home activities because of COVID precautions,” Claire Zajac, one of the organizers, commented.

The idea of tissue-paper flowers was suggested by Pastor Fr. John Gerritts and it fit well with February’s Valentine’s Day holiday. Fr. Gerritts also thought it a good idea to include faith formation families who are often looking for a craft to do together.

The name “A Bouquet of Prayers” came about when it was decided the bouquets should be given to residents at a nearby senior housing facility, and with the gift of the handmade flowers families offered the gift of prayer.

Pre-made kits were made available for families to pick up after Masses on the weekend of Feb. 6-7. Included were all materials and instructions for making five tissue flowers and a Valentine card. Prepared cards and bouquets were returned to the church the following weekend and volunteers delivered them Feb. 14 to the Christian Community Home.

Each family prayed a novena to Bl. Solanus Casey for the benefit of the sick and shut-ins in the community.

The novena to Bl. Solanus was chosen because of his connection to the Hudson Catholic Community.

The Capuchin Franciscan friar was born in 1870 on a farm near Hudson and received his first Communion at St. Patrick’s. After several years in Wisconsin and Minnesota, he joined the Capuchins and spent his priestly ministry serving people in New York, Indiana and Detroit.

He died in Detroit at the age of 86 and was beatified there at Ford Field stadium in 2017. Many parishioners of St. Patrick’s attended the beatification.

St. Patrick’s recently received a first-class relic from the Capuchin Franciscans, and it is on display in the chapel.