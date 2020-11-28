Veterans Day celebrated

Schools around the Diocese of Superior commemorated Veterans Day during the week of Nov. 9.
At St. Anne School in Somerset, students carried out the ceremonial flag folding as the meaning behind the 13 folds was read.
Our Lady of Sorrows School in Ladysmith shared the following prayer on their Facebook page:
“Help us, dear God, to see your face in every veteran we encounter. Guide us as we imagine new ways to support veterans and their families. Bring healing and peace to all who have been wounded physically, mentally and spiritually during wartime. Help us bring your saving grace to heal the invisible wounds of war. We ask this in Jesus’ holy name. Amen.”