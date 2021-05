The Rice Lake V.F.W. Post 2204 recently sponsored the Patriot Pen Essay Contest; St. Joseph School students who were recognized for the quality of their essays included (starting third from left) Elizabeth Funches, first place; Hannah Yeager, second place; and Marcus Rose, third place. Also pictured are (from left) Jim Garey, contest chairman, and Dennis DeGidio, VFW Post commander, and (far right) Louise Engness, president of the VFW Auxiliary. (Submitted photo)