Four Jubilarians were honored for their many years of service to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference. They are (from left) Lenore DePyper, Fr. Leon Flaherty, spiritual advisor Dcn. Kevin Feind, Patricia Schmolke and Joanne Blatt. (Submitted photo)

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference in Superior held a Jubilarian Celebration at their annual picnic on Aug. 10.

Recognized were Lenore DePyper, Fr. Leon Flaherty, Patricia Schmolke and Joanne Blatt. Dcn. Kevin Feind, spiritual advisor for the conference, officiated.

DePyper has spent her life serving the poor and the past 20 years with this conference. She said, “Wherever God sent me, I tried to be his feet and hands.”

Fr. Flaherty served as the spiritual advisor for the conference for eight years and continues to support it through prayer. He commented that serving others is what Jesus has called us to do.

Schmolke joined the society at 87 years of age and was a food shelf coordinator. She encourages anyone to get involved, no matter how small the task. “It will help you grow in faith and lasting friendships,” she added.

Blatt joined the society more than 20 years ago and served the conference for 17 years. She was involved in many activities but said the home visits were the most memorable.