On Sept. 8, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary., 53 parishioners from the Tomahawk parish cluster and their priest, Fr. Aloysius Royan Anthony, along with Fr. Sunder Reddy Vadireddy from Mellen and a parishioner from Glidden, visited The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion in Champion. The Jubilee Year pilgrimage began with the Rosary on the bus; the travelers had time for a talk, Mass, confessions, Stations of the Cross, silent prayers, and a little time for adoration at the shrine. After lunch at the shrine, the pilgrims went on a guided tour of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. (Submitted photo)