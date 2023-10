Arnie Mayer recently turned 98; he is pictured after volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Phillips. He comes every Tuesday morning ”to work,” and work he does. He is nearly a lifelong member of the St. Therese of Lisieux cluster. He attributes his longevity to “working hard and being kind.” He is the father of five adult children and is also a member of the Knights of Columbus. (Submitted photo)