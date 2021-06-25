Participants in a previous Walk for Life are shown walking along a two-mile route on Superior’s Osaugie Trail (Submitted photo)

Lake Superior Life Care Center invites everyone to participate in their Walk for Life on June 26.

With the theme “Love them Both,” they want to “walk the walk” along a two-mile route of Superior’s lakefront Osaugie Trail. Organizers said participants can walk, run, bike, push a stroller, skateboard or crawl the route.

Persons unable to walk that day are still able and invited to participate by walking, running or biking on their own time at their favorite location.

Registration is available at lslccduluthsuperior.org or at their Facebook page.

In 2020, the center was able to raise almost $13,000 with almost 120 walkers. Their goal for 2021 is $25,000.

A free T-shirt will be given to each person having raised $200 in sponsor donations. Representatives for the center will collect the funds.

Lake Superior Life Care Pregnancy Center offers free and confidential pregnancy testing, confidential peer counseling, post-abortion support, limited OB ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenting education and support for family members as well as clothing, food and baby furniture.

Co-executive directors Cathy LaPort and Lisa Matheson and walk co-coordinator Sandee Berthiaume commented, “The Life Care Center needs you! Your decision to participate is a decision to become part of the solution to an unplanned or crisis pregnancies and sharing the love of Jesus with young men, women and teens in the Duluth, Superior and outlying areas. We are depending on the funds raised to continue offering our services, and ministering to the men, women, and children that the Lord will send our way this year. Our ambitious goal will allow us to boldly go forward with our programs and reach many more lives in the upcoming year.”