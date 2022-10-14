Ten Purple Heart recipients participated in this year’s eighth annual Musky-Chal-Lunge, which is part of the Wounded Warrior in Action program. On the weekend of Sept. 22-25, each warrior was paired with a local guide in Eagle River, who spent two days on the water guiding them in the experience of catching Muskies. For the third year, The Northern Lakes Catholic Communities Outreach Committee provided a hot meal at lunch on Friday for the warriors, their guides and all associated with the organization. “It was a true blessing to serve these Purple Heart Recipients and guests,” parishioners said. (Submitted photo)