On Holy Saturday, April 19, Fr. Ron Serrao welcomed new members to the five-parish Northern Lakes Catholic Communities. During the Easter Vigil Mass, the faithful witnessed three adult baptisms and eight confirmations. Pictured are Alex Krupka and Haley Alexander, Andrew and Robin Lord, Fr. Ron Serrao, Catherine and George Wagner, Gerri and Frank Jones, Vito Bortolotti-Aschenbrenner and Jerry Aschenbrenner, Louise Springer and Damon Laking, Zach and Ray Gries, Pam Cira and Jonnie Smith and Fr. Raja Birusu. (Submitted photo)